Formula for Success - Tyres
From the section Formula for Success
Racing experts explain the secrets behind the tyres used in Formula 1.
BBC Sport's Gary Anderson, Lotus Technical Director James Allison and Caterham Race Engineer Gianluca Pisanello discuss the importance of tyres to the performance of their cars, why teams warm up their tyres before a race and explain the process of 'marbling'.
