Grand Prix stats dummy

Match ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Event info box
- Venue:
- Silverstone
- Date:
- 21 June 2012
- Kick-off:
- 15:00 BST
- Coverage:
- Live text commentary
|This is a table with a table header, column headers and table footers
|Player
|Appearances
|Goals
|Source: PA
|Smith
|2
|5
|Jones
|3
|2
|Brown
|2
|1
This is an include:
Line-ups
Watford
- 1AlmuniaSubstituted forBondat 45'minutes
- 19Faraoni
- 18Pudil
- 6Ekstrand
- 33NosworthySubstituted forFabbriniat 56'minutes
- 27CassettiBooked at 10mins
- 29Thorne
- 8McEachran
- 15Acuna CaballeroSubstituted forMensahat 79'minutes
- 11Forestieri
- 7Battocchio
Substitutes
- 3Bellerín
- 20Fabbrini
- 23Santos Da Silva
- 26Mensah
- 28Smith
- 30Bond
- 32O'Nien
Bolton
- 24Lonergan
- 17McNaughton
- 15Baptiste
- 6Spearing
- 4Mills
- 5Ream
- 18DannsSubstituted forHallat 90+5'minutes
- 44Kamara
- 10BeckfordBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNgogat 85'minutes
- 21PratleySubstituted forMoritzat 75'minutes
- 27Lee
Substitutes
- 7Eagles
- 9Ngog
- 11Hall
- 12Knight
- 14Moritz
- 31Wheater
- 37Lee-Barrett
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 15,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Robert Hall replaces Neil Danns.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua McEachran.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Thorne following a set piece situation.
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ngog.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.
Delay in match Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Foul by George Thorne (Watford).
Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Ngog replaces Jermaine Beckford.
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kevin McNaughton tries a through ball, but Neil Danns is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Bernard Mensah replaces Javier Acuña.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Moritz.
Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Watford).
Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Darren Pratley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Cristian Battocchio (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).
Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).
