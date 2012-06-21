Grand Prix stats dummy

By Lawrence Barretto & Aimee Lewis

BBC Sport

Event info box

Venue:
Silverstone
Date:
21 June 2012
Kick-off:
15:00 BST
Coverage:
Live text commentary

This is text preceded by an introduction tag

This is in bold.

This is in italics.

This is both.

Here are some bullet points:

•This is bullet one

•This is bullet two

Here is a numbered list:

1.This is point one

2.This is point two

This is a link.

This is a link where the end punctuation isn't included!

This is a link preceded by somebold text.

This is a link preceded by someitalic text.

This is a link and sentence where everything is bold text.

This is a link and sentence where everything is italic text.

This is a crosshead

This is a heading

This is a sub-heading

This is a table with a table header, column headers and table footers
PlayerAppearancesGoals
Source: PA
Smith25
Jones32
Brown21

This is an include:

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1AlmuniaSubstituted forBondat 45'minutes
  • 19Faraoni
  • 18Pudil
  • 6Ekstrand
  • 33NosworthySubstituted forFabbriniat 56'minutes
  • 27CassettiBooked at 10mins
  • 29Thorne
  • 8McEachran
  • 15Acuna CaballeroSubstituted forMensahat 79'minutes
  • 11Forestieri
  • 7Battocchio

Substitutes

  • 3Bellerín
  • 20Fabbrini
  • 23Santos Da Silva
  • 26Mensah
  • 28Smith
  • 30Bond
  • 32O'Nien

Bolton

  • 24Lonergan
  • 17McNaughton
  • 15Baptiste
  • 6Spearing
  • 4Mills
  • 5Ream
  • 18DannsSubstituted forHallat 90+5'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 10BeckfordBooked at 15minsSubstituted forNgogat 85'minutes
  • 21PratleySubstituted forMoritzat 75'minutes
  • 27Lee

Substitutes

  • 7Eagles
  • 9Ngog
  • 11Hall
  • 12Knight
  • 14Moritz
  • 31Wheater
  • 37Lee-Barrett
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
15,247

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Watford 0, Bolton Wanderers 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Robert Hall replaces Neil Danns.

Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua McEachran.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Marco Cassetti.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.

Attempt missed. Daniel Pudil (Watford) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Thorne following a set piece situation.

Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ngog.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.

Delay in match Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.

Foul by George Thorne (Watford).

Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. David Ngog replaces Jermaine Beckford.

Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers).

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz tries a through ball, but Jermaine Beckford is caught offside.

Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers).

Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Kevin McNaughton tries a through ball, but Neil Danns is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Diego Fabbrini.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Bernard Mensah replaces Javier Acuña.

Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Moritz.

Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Watford).

Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Darren Pratley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Thorne (Watford) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cristian Battocchio (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.

Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni.

Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).

Matthew Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Chung-Yong (Bolton Wanderers).

Old formats

This is text preceded by a transmission info tag

This is text preceded by a footer tag

Comment box:

Comment box

Aimee Lewis

Salford

Question and answer boxes:

Comments form:

Social media box with an Instagram post:

Social media box with a Twitter post:

Social media box with a Facebook post:

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you