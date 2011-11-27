BBC Sport - Moustached Sebastian Vettel looking to 2012
Moustached Vettel looking to 2012
- From the section Formula 1
Ahead of the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel talks to Jake Humphrey, Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard about how he will "recharge the batteries" for 2012 - whilst sporting an unusual large ginger moustache.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired