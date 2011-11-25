BBC Sport - Highlights - Brazilian Grand Prix first practice

Highlights - Brazilian Grand Prix first practice

Watch highlights from the first practice session at Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Mark Webber setting the pace in his Red Bull ahead of the McLaren pair of Jenson Button Lewis Hamilton.

Available to UK users only.

