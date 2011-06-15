Bahrain Grand Prix cut from 2011 F1 calendar

The Sakhir circuit in Bahrain will not stage an F1 race this season

Formula 1's governing body the FIA has confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix will not be part of the 2011 programme.

The race, originally scheduled for 13 March, was called off in February after more than 30 lives were lost during pro-democracy protests in the country.

Earlier this month, it was reinstated and rescheduled for 30 October.

But teams objected on logistical grounds and F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was forced to come up with another calendar with Bahrain removed.

When asked to ratify the calendar, the World Motor Sport Council, which decides on rules and regulations for the FIA, unanimously voted in favour of staging the inaugural Indian Grand Prix on 30 October.

The FIA's decision at the start of June to restore the race to the calendar, with Bahrain taking the October slot and the Indian Grand Prix moving to 11 December, was announced as unanimous but proved highly controversial.

The decision to reinstate the Bahrain race also outraged human rights campaigners, with nearly half a million people signing an online petition demanding a boycott.

Cancellation was seen as inevitable since any change to the calendar required the unanimous written agreement of the teams.

BAHRAIN GP TIMELINE 21 February - Civil unrest forces cancellation of Bahrain GP

- Civil unrest forces cancellation of Bahrain GP 1 May - deadline for rescheduling Bahrain GP passes

- deadline for rescheduling Bahrain GP passes 3 June - Bahrain GP rescheduled for 30 October

- Bahrain GP rescheduled for 30 October 15 June - FIA confirms no Bahrain race in 2011

They expressed their concerns to the FIA and F1's commercial rights holder Bernie Ecclestone, voicing strict opposition to the idea of a race in December.

Fota - which represents all the F1 teams bar back-of-the-grid Hispania - explained how a grand prix so late in the year would be "unbearable to our staff".

Max Mosley, the former head of world motorsport, said the sport would suffer enormous damage if the race took place.

He told BBC Radio 5 live at the time: "I will be astonished if the event goes ahead. I don't think it will happen."

Bahrain lifted emergency law this month after crushing anti-government protests but tensions remain high.

It remains on the FIA's provisional 2012 calendar as the 11 March season-opener, although one of the 21 races is expected to be dropped.