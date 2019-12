Watch highlights as Niki Lauda wins the 1978 Italian Grand Prix. Mario Andretti and Gilles Villeneuve are each given a 60-second penalty for jumping the start at Monza.

For editorial reasons these highlights do not include the first start of the race, when Sweden's Ronnie Peterson was involved in a multi-car pile-up and suffered injuries which led to his death the following day.

