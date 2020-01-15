Roy Nissany: Williams name Israeli as Formula 1 test driver

Nissany raced in Formula 2 in 2018 and will do so again in 2020

Israeli Roy Nissany is to be Williams' test driver in Formula 1 in 2020.

The 25-year-old, who last raced in Formula 2 in 2018 and will do so again this season, will drive in three practice sessions and one test as part of his role.

"This is a landmark for motorsport in Israel," Nissany said following the announcement in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

"The experience I will gain this year immersing myself in the team will be invaluable."v

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said: "Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time. He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year."

Nissany is the son of Chanoch Nissany, who became the first and, so far, only Israeli to take part in a grand prix weekend when he completed the first practice session at the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix for Minardi.