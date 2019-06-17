Ferrari lodge 'right to review' Sebastian Vettel's penalty at Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel was reluctant to take his place on the podium after the Canadian Grand Prix

Ferrari have officially lodged a "right to review" the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix.

The German won the race on the road but was penalised five seconds for dangerous driving, which demoted him behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari said they would appeal but withdrew that intention last week.

Now they have chosen a different route to try to overturn Vettel's penalty and secure a first win this season.

Right to review is an official process that requires teams to submit "a significant and relevant new element" to the situation to governing body the FIA.

A Ferrari spokesperson said: "Due to the sensitivity of the matter, we are not giving any further details."

A date for a hearing must now be agreed between Ferrari and the FIA.