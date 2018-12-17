Michael Schumacher: Ferrari launch exhibition to celebrate F1 legend's 50th birthday

Michael Schumacher celebrates his sixth world title in 2003
Michael Schumacher won five of his record seven F1 titles with Ferrari

Ferrari will launch a Michael Schumacher exhibition on his 50th birthday in January at their headquarters in Italy.

The German, who won a record seven world championships, secured five of his titles with Ferrari before retiring from racing in 2012.

He suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

The exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will open on 3 January 2019.

"Michael has a special place in the history of Ferrari," a statement read.

"The rooms of the museum are decorated with images from the unforgettable years that the seven-time world champion gave to all at Ferrari."

