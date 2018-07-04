Eric Boullier out as McLaren reshuffle leadership

Eric Boullier said it was the "right" time to step down as racing director

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier has left the team as part of a wide restructure of their leadership.

A statement said Boullier had resigned, with the Frenchman saying: "I recognise now is the right time to step down."

McLaren have had a disappointing start to 2018, struggling to qualify in the top 10 having started the season with ambitions of competing with Red Bull.

Former Indycar champion Gil De Ferran has been appointed to a new role as sporting director.

Andrea Stella, the former Ferrari engineer who joined McLaren in 2015 alongside Fernando Alonso, has been appointed performance director, responsible for trackside operations.

'Change to improve systemic issues'

De Ferran, 50, began a role as a roving adviser to McLaren at the Spanish Grand Prix in early May. The Brazilian also acted as Alonso's driver coach during the Spaniard's attempt at the Indianapolis 500 last year.

De Ferran was sporting director for the Honda F1 team, which has since become world champions Mercedes, for two years from 2005-7.

McLaren chief executive officer Zak Brown said: "The performance of the MCL33 in 2018 has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren, especially our loyal fans. This is not the fault of the hundreds of committed and hard-working men and women at McLaren.

"The causes are systemic and structural, which require major change from within. With today's announcement, we start to address those issues head on and take the first step on our road to recovery."

Boullier had been responsible for setting up the technical structure that began to be questioned by McLaren senior management after this year's car failed to meet expectations.

The 44-year-old had said during last season that their chassis was among the best in F1 and that they were being held back by the Honda engine.

McLaren decided to split with Honda, which was their works partner and provided free engines, sponsorship and other payments, at the end of last season and instead become a Renault customer team.

The decision was made despite a net cost in the region of $100m a year.

But after saying they expected to be able to fight for podiums this season, the car has been close to two seconds a lap off the pace, although McLaren's position in the championship has improved and they are lying fifth, with Alonso eighth in the drivers' championship.

This is largely down to Alonso's ability to deliver results in races that the car's pace on paper should not be able to achieve.

Meanwhile, Red Bull have announced that they are to stop using Renault engines at the end of this season and switch to Honda for 2019.

In April, McLaren split with chief technical officer Tim Goss, who was part of a three-man design leadership team alongside heard of aerodynamics Peter Prodromou and engineering director Matt Morris, who both remain with the team.

The team said they were undergoing a technical restructure, which these latest changes are a part of. But it is clear that further changes are coming, including almost certainly the appointment of a technical director to take overall control of the design process.

A McLaren statement said the changes were "the beginning of a comprehensive programme of positive changes to the technical leadership of McLaren's racing organisation. The team will invest to retain and attract the best talent, internally and externally, to return McLaren Racing to the front of the grid".