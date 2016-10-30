BBC Sport - Formula 1: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel reflects on poor season
Ferrari should have a lot more points - Vettel
- From the section Formula 1
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel admits that his team "should really have a lot more points" than the 347 that sees them third in the constructors' table, with the German fourth in the driver standings, and teammate Kimi Raikonnen fifth.
