Watch Vettel's pole lap at Monza

BBC F1 summariser David Coulthard describes the lap that sealed pole position at the Italian Grand Prix for reigning champion Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel finished in front of Australian team-mate Mark Webber to make it a Red Bull one-two for for Sunday's race.

Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg took a surprise third but home fans were left disappointed as Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was only fifth behind team-mate Felipe Massa.

