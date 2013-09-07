Watch Vettel's pole lap at Monza
- From the section Formula 1
BBC F1 summariser David Coulthard describes the lap that sealed pole position at the Italian Grand Prix for reigning champion Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel finished in front of Australian team-mate Mark Webber to make it a Red Bull one-two for for Sunday's race.
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg took a surprise third but home fans were left disappointed as Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was only fifth behind team-mate Felipe Massa.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired