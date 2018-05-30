World Cup Football

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Maguire on rise from fan to World Cup
Harry Maguire says a "remarkable two years" have seen him progress from an England fan at Euro 2016 to the 2018 World Cup squad.
