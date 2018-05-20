Womens Football

Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Bristol City Women boss Kirk steps down
Head coach Willie Kirk steps down from his role at top-flight club Bristol City Women after three years in charge.
Norway midfielder Maren Mjelde signs a new three-year contract with 2017-18 double winners Chelsea FC Women.
Manchester United can sign the "Carli Lloyds of this world" within five years, says an ex-player of their disbanded women's side.
Crystal Palace say they were ready to join the new Women's Championship, expressing "huge disappointment" at missing out.
Watch the best of the action from Women's Super League 1 including Ji So-yun's sensational double against Liverpool as WSL 1 champions Chelsea end the campaign unbeaten.
Meet Joseph Chamberlain College girls - the FA People's Cup futsal team inspiring Muslim women to take up football.
As he prepares for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final, Joe Montemurro talks about the "surreal" job of managing Arsenal Women.
Phil Neville did not start his England reign by winning a trophy but the experience he got from the SheBelieves Cup was the next best thing, says Rachel Brown-Finnis.
Afghanistan women's coach Kelly Lindsey tells the BBC about the "unique" nature of a job which means all matches and training camps are held overseas.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Ladies
|18
|13
|5
|0
|44
|13
|31
|44
|2
|Man City Women
|18
|12
|2
|4
|51
|17
|34
|38
|3
|Arsenal Women
|18
|11
|4
|3
|38
|18
|20
|37
|4
|Reading Women
|18
|9
|5
|4
|40
|18
|22
|32
|5
|B'ham City Ladies
|18
|9
|3
|6
|30
|18
|12
|30
|6
|Liverpool Ladies
|18
|9
|1
|8
|30
|27
|3
|28
|7
|Sunderland Ladies
|18
|5
|1
|12
|15
|40
|-25
|16
|8
|Bristol City Women
|18
|5
|1
|12
|13
|47
|-34
|16
|9
|Everton Ladies
|18
|4
|2
|12
|19
|30
|-11
|14
|10
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|18
|0
|2
|16
|2
|54
|-52
|2
To celebrate this year's FA People's Cup, England stars Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.
A girls hockey team entered the FA People's Cup for a bit of fun, but ended up winning their category.