Welsh Football

Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Potter could rekindle Swansea, says ex-boss Bradley
Graham Potter could help Swansea City rediscover their footballing identity, according to former manager Bob Bradley.
Monday Night Club guests discuss the futures of Real Madrid stars Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, plus hear from Fulham’s Tom Cairney and is Frank Lampard a good fit for the Derby job?
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is optimistic about Arsenal's future under Arsene Wenger's successor Unai Emery.
Manager Ryan Giggs' faith in the youngsters paid off in Wales' friendly against Mexico, says defender Ben Davies.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he will reflect on his future at the club during the summer following his match-winning performance in the Champions League final.
Watch on iPlayer as Wales hold World Cup-bound Mexico to a goalless draw.
Rob Phillips fields listeners' views on the day's sport.
Gareth Bale scored a goal that has been described as so difficult it was "illegal", but was it the best Champions League final strike ever?
As Swansea City begin the hunt for a new manager after Carlos Carvalhal's exit, BBC Sport Wales looks at the possible front-runners.
Swansea City's relegation after seven seasons in the Premier League shows how far the club has drifted from the style that once saw them shine.
Leon Britton has played a central part in Swansea's turbulent history but the midfielder has called time on his playing career after 15 years at the club.
How has Neil Warnock managed to secure a record eight promotions? BBC Sport Wales speaks to a member of each of his teams to find out.
After winning promotion to League One, Luton Town's Welsh boss Nathan Jones talks to BBC Sport Wales about his faith and ambitions of coaching his country.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Saints
|32
|23
|5
|4
|83
|32
|51
|74
|2
|Bangor City
|32
|19
|3
|10
|49
|32
|17
|60
|3
|Connah's Quay Nomads
|32
|17
|6
|9
|46
|29
|17
|57
|4
|Bala Town
|32
|15
|4
|13
|37
|48
|-11
|49
|5
|Cefn Druids
|32
|12
|8
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|44
|6
|Cardiff MU
|32
|12
|7
|13
|46
|41
|5
|43
|7
|Barry Town
|32
|16
|5
|11
|39
|31
|8
|53
|8
|Newtown
|32
|12
|4
|16
|52
|55
|-3
|40
|9
|Aberystwyth Town
|32
|10
|7
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|37
|10
|Llandudno FC
|32
|9
|9
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|36
|11
|Carmarthen
|32
|8
|5
|19
|35
|62
|-27
|29
|12
|Prestatyn Town
|32
|4
|7
|21
|27
|67
|-40
|19