Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed
Join Dennis and Gnasher on this Easy Fun Challenge - join their adventure and get active as you run, jump, dodge and duck your way through the park!
Join Dennis and Gnasher on this Easy Fun Challenge - join their adventure and get active as you run, jump, dodge and duck your way through the park!
Run through the hallways of Elmsmere Manor and look out for some familiar faces!
Super Movers is a partnership between the Premier League and BBC which aims to inspire primary school children to get active.
Learn how to calculate percentages with Mildred Hubble.
Learn about apostrophes with The Dumping Ground's Sasha and Tyler.
Track and celebrate your school's Super Moves with certificates, stickers and totalisers.
Find out how to become a Super Mover school, what to expect from the campaign and how to get involved.
Test your knowledge and see how much you know about the benefits of physical activity.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
Want to be in with a chance for the Premier League Trophy, or Scottish Professional Football League Premiership Trophy if you are in Scotland, to visit your school?
Take the quiz and discover your signature move based on your personality.
See how much you know about the world of football mascots.
Test your knowledge and see how much you know about the benefits of physical activity for children's mental health.
Check out our Just for Fun videos featuring Alex Scott and stars of CBBC's The Next Step. More exclusive videos will be released soon.
Find songs and routines to get children up, moving and learning the times tables.
Brain Boosters are curriculum-linked song and movement routines designed to be used in the classroom or by all the family at home.
Premier League Primary Stars inspires girls and boys aged 5-11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field. Teaching materials cover subjects from English and Maths to PSHE and PE, with free-to-download activity ideas, worksheets, lesson plans, fun assemblies and exclusive videos.
Brand new animations and activities for Maths, English, Science and History.