Inexperienced Scots fall short in Peru: report & highlights
Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan score as a callow Scotland side is overcome by World Cup-bound Peru.
Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan score as a callow Scotland side is overcome by World Cup-bound Peru.
Scotland manager Alex McLeish is disappointed by the goals conceded against Peru, but pleased with the way new caps coped with the pressure.
Scotland's lose the first of two summer friendlies as goals from Christian Cueva and Jefferson Farfan give Peru a low-key victory in Lima.
Rangers are linked with Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes as Celtic's bid for Odsonne Edouard faces a potential threat.
Scotland coach Alex McLeish says Neale Cooper will "never be forgotten" as he paid tribute to the late Aberdeen midfielder
Former Liverpool and Scotland full-back Steve Nicol believes Andrew Robertson can cement a place at Anfield for the next 10 years.
Scottish football finance expert Neil Patey suggests Partick Thistle's relegation could cost the club more than £1m
In Brendan Rodgers' first season, Celtic were invincible, then they won the treble again, driven by his attention to detail and motivation.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|38
|24
|10
|4
|73
|25
|48
|82
|2
|Aberdeen
|38
|22
|7
|9
|56
|37
|19
|73
|3
|Rangers
|38
|21
|7
|10
|76
|50
|26
|70
|4
|Hibernian
|38
|18
|13
|7
|62
|46
|16
|67
|5
|Kilmarnock
|38
|16
|11
|11
|49
|47
|2
|59
|6
|Hearts
|38
|12
|13
|13
|39
|39
|0
|49
|7
|Motherwell
|38
|13
|9
|16
|43
|49
|-6
|48
|8
|St Johnstone
|38
|12
|10
|16
|42
|53
|-11
|46
|9
|Dundee
|38
|11
|6
|21
|36
|57
|-21
|39
|10
|Hamilton
|38
|9
|6
|23
|47
|68
|-21
|33
|11
|Partick Thistle
|38
|8
|9
|21
|31
|61
|-30
|33
|12
|Ross County
|38
|6
|11
|21
|40
|62
|-22
|29
Dave King calls for Scottish Professional Football League chairman Murdoch MacLennan to be suspended pending an independent investigation.
Governing body the R&A launches a Women in Golf Charter in a bid to encourage female participation in the sport.
Analysis and comment from BBC Scotland's chief sports writer.
