Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Everton could land Silva this week
Everton are closing in on the appointment of Marco Silva as manager and the announcement could come this week.
Liverpool agree to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho in a deal which could be worth more than £40m.
Marcus Rashford can use the World Cup as a stage to showcase his "fantastic" talent, says England team-mate Ashley Young.
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will not return to Tottenham this summer, despite doubts over his future in Spain.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|38
|32
|4
|2
|106
|27
|79
|100
|2
|Man Utd
|38
|25
|6
|7
|68
|28
|40
|81
|3
|Tottenham
|38
|23
|8
|7
|74
|36
|38
|77
|4
|Liverpool
|38
|21
|12
|5
|84
|38
|46
|75
|5
|Chelsea
|38
|21
|7
|10
|62
|38
|24
|70
|6
|Arsenal
|38
|19
|6
|13
|74
|51
|23
|63
|7
|Burnley
|38
|14
|12
|12
|36
|39
|-3
|54
|8
|Everton
|38
|13
|10
|15
|44
|58
|-14
|49
|9
|Leicester
|38
|12
|11
|15
|56
|60
|-4
|47
|10
|Newcastle
|38
|12
|8
|18
|39
|47
|-8
|44
|11
|Crystal Palace
|38
|11
|11
|16
|45
|55
|-10
|44
|12
|Bournemouth
|38
|11
|11
|16
|45
|61
|-16
|44
|13
|West Ham
|38
|10
|12
|16
|48
|68
|-20
|42
|14
|Watford
|38
|11
|8
|19
|44
|64
|-20
|41
|15
|Brighton
|38
|9
|13
|16
|34
|54
|-20
|40
|16
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|10
|19
|28
|58
|-30
|37
|17
|Southampton
|38
|7
|15
|16
|37
|56
|-19
|36
|18
|Swansea
|38
|8
|9
|21
|28
|56
|-28
|33
|19
|Stoke
|38
|7
|12
|19
|35
|68
|-33
|33
|20
|West Brom
|38
|6
|13
|19
|31
|56
|-25
|31
New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery thanks his predecessor Arsene Wenger for "his legacy".
The reputation Unai Emery built at Sevilla was undone by the egos and expectation at Paris St-Germain - Arsenal may suit him better, says Julien Laurens.
Lewis Dunk joins Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne in Garth Crooks' Team of the Season. Find out who else makes the cut.
Which club's future is bright? Whose season was a complete farce? And how do Phil McNulty's pre-season predictions bear up?
BBC Sport looks at some of the most intriguing stats from the 2017-18 Premier League season.
