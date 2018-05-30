Irish Football

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Highlights: Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly
Watch Northern Ireland draw 0-0 against England's World Cup opponents Panama in hot and sticky conditions.
Michael O'Neill gives three players their international debuts as Northern Ireland draw 0-0 against Panama in sweltering conditions.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says his side performed well in hot and sticky conditions as they drew 0-0 in Panama.
Linfield sign forward Jonathan Smith from Glentoran on a two-year contract.
Joel Taggart and Chris Morgan review the final round of the Irish Premiership as Crusaders are crowned champions on the last day of the season.
Linfield Ladies move back to the top of the Women's Premiership with a 6-3 win over Cliftonville at Solitude.
Pictures from the National Stadium at Windsor Park as Coleraine beat Cliftonville in the 2017/18 Irish Cup final.
Belgium team manager Roberto Martinez replies to 10-year-old football fan's letter with online video.
Linfield Ladies target a third consecutive title in a new look Women's Premiership with less teams but more games in 2018.
As a new chapter of the Brandywell story begins, players will finally compete on a level playing field.
The labyrinthine Nations League will open up a route to the European Championship for weaker teams, but end the cynical 'gaming' of Fifa rankings.
What does it take to unearth a football genius? BBC iWonder investigates.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crusaders
|38
|28
|7
|3
|106
|38
|68
|91
|2
|Coleraine
|38
|26
|11
|1
|76
|31
|45
|89
|3
|Glenavon
|38
|19
|12
|7
|85
|52
|33
|69
|4
|Linfield
|38
|20
|7
|11
|72
|45
|27
|67
|5
|Cliftonville
|38
|20
|5
|13
|68
|45
|23
|65
|6
|Ballymena United
|38
|14
|6
|18
|53
|65
|-12
|48
|7
|Glentoran
|38
|14
|9
|15
|52
|52
|0
|51
|8
|Dungannon Swifts
|38
|13
|6
|19
|42
|62
|-20
|45
|9
|Ards
|38
|12
|4
|22
|42
|74
|-32
|40
|10
|Warrenpoint Town
|38
|8
|6
|24
|52
|86
|-34
|30
|11
|Carrick Rangers
|38
|6
|5
|27
|31
|78
|-47
|23
|12
|Ballinamallard United
|38
|5
|8
|25
|38
|89
|-51
|23