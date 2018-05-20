European Football

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Man Utd close in on Porto's Dalot
Manchester United are close to making Porto's teenage right-back Diogo Dalot their first summer signing.
Manchester United are close to making Porto's teenage right-back Diogo Dalot their first summer signing.
Liverpool agree to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho in a deal which could be worth more than £40m.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says he is "increasingly sure" that he will never play for another European club.
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could move abroad to help him get over his Champions League final mistakes, according to former England number one Robert Green.
The biggest football stories, interviews and debate from around the leagues in Europe.
Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga
German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga
Italian Serie A
Italian Serie A
French Ligue 1
French Ligue 1
Mina Rzouki, Julien Laurens, Raphael Honigstein and James Horncastle debate the football stories making the headlines across Europe.
Commentary & interviews from the English Premier League
Latest international sports news and results
Analysis of the day's top sporting news
The stories behind the world’s most popular sport
Expert answers to your questions
On the 50th anniversary of Manchester United's first European Cup win, BBC Sport speaks to those who were there - including a fan who risked a school beating.
The reputation Unai Emery built at Sevilla was undone by the egos and expectation at Paris St-Germain - Arsenal may suit him better, says Julien Laurens.
From Roma's incredible comeback to that Ronaldo bicycle kick - we look back at five of the best moments from this year's Champions League.
Arsenal's choice of Unai Emery to replace Arsene Wenger carries risk, says Phil McNulty, but in the eyes of the club hierarchy not as much risk as the untried Mikel Arteta.
Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus after 17 years and 18 trophies, but the send-off will not be overblown, writes James Horncastle.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|38
|28
|9
|1
|99
|29
|70
|93
|2
|Atl Madrid
|38
|23
|10
|5
|58
|22
|36
|79
|3
|Real Madrid
|38
|22
|10
|6
|94
|44
|50
|76
|4
|Valencia
|38
|22
|7
|9
|65
|38
|27
|73
|5
|Villarreal
|38
|18
|7
|13
|57
|50
|7
|61
|6
|Real Betis
|38
|18
|6
|14
|60
|61
|-1
|60
|7
|Sevilla
|38
|17
|7
|14
|49
|58
|-9
|58
|8
|Getafe
|38
|15
|10
|13
|42
|33
|9
|55
|9
|Eibar
|38
|14
|9
|15
|44
|50
|-6
|51
|10
|Girona
|38
|14
|9
|15
|50
|59
|-9
|51
|11
|Espanyol
|38
|12
|13
|13
|36
|42
|-6
|49
|12
|Real Sociedad
|38
|14
|7
|17
|66
|59
|7
|49
|13
|Celta Vigo
|38
|13
|10
|15
|59
|60
|-1
|49
|14
|Alavés
|38
|15
|2
|21
|40
|50
|-10
|47
|15
|Levante
|38
|11
|13
|14
|44
|58
|-14
|46
|16
|Ath Bilbao
|38
|10
|13
|15
|41
|49
|-8
|43
|17
|Leganés
|38
|12
|7
|19
|34
|51
|-17
|43
|18
|Dep La Coruña
|38
|6
|11
|21
|38
|76
|-38
|29
|19
|Las Palmas
|38
|5
|7
|26
|24
|74
|-50
|22
|20
|Malaga
|38
|5
|5
|28
|24
|61
|-37
|20