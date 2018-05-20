European Football

Top Stories

Key information

Audio & Video

Radio Programmes

Features

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kids ready for another fun day at the holiday camp

FootieBugs - World Cup Special May Holiday Camp Solihull
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

Football Scores

Filter by section. Currently selected: Spanish La Liga

Sunday 20th May 2018

View all Spanish La Liga results

Football Tables

  • View all leagues
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona38289199297093
2Atl Madrid382310558223679
3Real Madrid382210694445076
4Valencia38227965382773
5Villarreal38187135750761
6Real Betis38186146061-160
7Sevilla38177144958-958
8Getafe381510134233955
9Eibar38149154450-651
10Girona38149155059-951
11Espanyol381213133642-649
12Real Sociedad38147176659749
13Celta Vigo381310155960-149
14Alavés38152214050-1047
15Levante381113144458-1446
16Ath Bilbao381013154149-843
17Leganés38127193451-1743
18Dep La Coruña38611213876-3829
19Las Palmas3857262474-5022
20Malaga3855282461-3720
View full Spanish La Liga table

Featured

More from BBC Sport