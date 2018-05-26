'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
'Fulham can play this way in the Premier League'
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic believes his side can keep playing their passing game in the Premier League next season.
Steve Bruce wants to remain as manager of Aston Villa - as long as the Championship club still want him in charge.
Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst is to speak with Ipswich Town about becoming the Championship club's new manager.
Ten-man Fulham hold off Aston Villa to win the Championship play-off final and seal a return to the Premier League.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wolves
|46
|30
|9
|7
|82
|39
|43
|99
|2
|Cardiff
|46
|27
|9
|10
|69
|39
|30
|90
|3
|Fulham
|46
|25
|13
|8
|79
|46
|33
|88
|4
|Aston Villa
|46
|24
|11
|11
|72
|42
|30
|83
|5
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|10
|14
|67
|45
|22
|76
|6
|Derby
|46
|20
|15
|11
|70
|48
|22
|75
|7
|Preston
|46
|19
|16
|11
|57
|46
|11
|73
|8
|Millwall
|46
|19
|15
|12
|56
|45
|11
|72
|9
|Brentford
|46
|18
|15
|13
|62
|52
|10
|69
|10
|Sheff Utd
|46
|20
|9
|17
|62
|55
|7
|69
|11
|Bristol City
|46
|17
|16
|13
|67
|58
|9
|67
|12
|Ipswich
|46
|17
|9
|20
|57
|60
|-3
|60
|13
|Leeds
|46
|17
|9
|20
|59
|64
|-5
|60
|14
|Norwich
|46
|15
|15
|16
|49
|60
|-11
|60
|15
|Sheff Wed
|46
|14
|15
|17
|59
|60
|-1
|57
|16
|QPR
|46
|15
|11
|20
|58
|70
|-12
|56
|17
|Nottm Forest
|46
|15
|8
|23
|51
|65
|-14
|53
|18
|Hull
|46
|11
|16
|19
|70
|70
|0
|49
|19
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|7
|26
|38
|68
|-30
|46
|20
|Reading
|46
|10
|14
|22
|48
|70
|-22
|44
|21
|Bolton
|46
|10
|13
|23
|39
|74
|-35
|43
|22
|Barnsley
|46
|9
|14
|23
|48
|72
|-24
|41
|23
|Burton
|46
|10
|11
|25
|38
|81
|-43
|41
|24
|Sunderland
|46
|7
|16
|23
|52
|80
|-28
|37
Fulham defender Tim Ream tells BBC London that Saturday's Championship play-off final against Aston Villa at Wembley is the biggest game of his career.
From Sunderland mascot to managing director, BBC Sport looks at Tony Davison's unique path to the Black Cats' boardroom.
How has Neil Warnock managed to secure a record eight promotions? BBC Sport Wales speaks to a member of each of his teams to find out.
Find out who is available on a free transfer as clubs in England and Scotland announce their retained lists.
The confirmed fixtures and schedule for the 2017-18 English Football League play-offs.
Wolves want to be one of the best clubs in the world - but their approach has not been without controversy, write Simon Stone
Track the managerial ins and outs and a list of every boss in the top five leagues in England and the Scottish Premiership.
Track all the latest signings as they happen in England, Scotland and across the world.
All you need to know about promotion, relegation and qualification for Europe in England and Scotland's top football leagues.
