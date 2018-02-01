African Football

Top Stories

Fixtures, Results & Tables

Audio & Video

Radio programmes

Features

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kids ready for another fun day at the holiday camp

FootieBugs - World Cup Special May Holiday Camp Solihull
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

More from BBC Sport