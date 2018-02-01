African Football

Man Utd close in on Porto's teenage defender DalotFootball
Morocco's Harit wins German rookie award
Schalke's Morocco international midfielder Amine Harit wins the German Bundesliga's award for best young newcomer of the season.
Schalke's Morocco international midfielder Amine Harit wins the German Bundesliga's award for best young newcomer of the season.
Petitions, public outrage and a €1 billion lawsuit - what happens when a controversial moment makes a footballer public enemy number one?
Staging the 2026 World Cup in Morocco would make it "almost a European" tournament, bid chief Hicham El Amrani says.
Portugal squander a two-goal lead to draw with England's World Cup opponents Tunisia in a warm-up match before the tournament in Russia.
2017 Africa Cup of Nations
2018 World Cup qualifiers
2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
A South African fan cries tears of joy after Lionel Messi signs his Barcelona shirt.
Commentary & interviews from the English Premier League
Latest international sports news and results
Analysis of the day's top sporting news
The stories behind the world’s most popular sport
Expert answers to your questions
Tunisian female referee Dorsaf Ganaouati has begun breaking down the barriers in a world dominated by men and she is determined to continue.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record-breaking boots will be displayed at the British Museum ahead of the Champions League final
The part Yaya Toure played in Man City's rise and what made him so special, by his former Manchester City team-mate Frank Lampard.
Yemen's Ethiopian coach Abraham Mebratu talks to the BBC's Mani Djazmi about the incredible journey of leading the war-torn nation to the 2019 Asian Cup.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired