Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has apologised after their Championship defeat by West Bromwich Albion means they have recorded the worst start to a season in the club's history.

The Owls have now gone 10 games without a win and are seven points off safety.

Tuesday's defeat at The Hawthorns puts the pressure on Munoz before Saturday's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.

Asked by BBC Radio Sheffield how he felt about the club's start, Munoz said: "Frustrated. Just frustrated."

"I am working every day at full power. We try to give the best for the team and I can understand the situation.

"All I can say is sorry, we will continue working and we need your support for the team. I can understand the fans. All I can do is say sorry."

Munoz previously called on the club's supporters to back him despite their poor start to the season, despite fans chanting for him to resign.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri went on to say that he will not put any more money into the Championship club, having said he is unhappy with treatment towards him and his family from some supporters.

After picking up two points from a possible 30 during a torrid start, Munoz has been criticised for his tactics, team selection and formation choices by some fans as they chase a vital first win of the season.

"We need to keep working and have the same attitude," Munoz added.

"We need to keep thinking about how we can improve. We tried playing 4-3-3, we tried to play 3-5-2, 5-4-1, 4-4-2 and we have this situation.

"We need to start thinking about clean sheets and we need to improve in the last third."