Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says their recent good form is not solely as a result of their performances from the past week.

Boro have won four games in a row, including three Championship games in succession, having previously had a torrid start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Tuesday's win over Cardiff lifted his side to 16th in the Championship.

"Confidence has been building and we're playing some good football," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"The boys are in good form results-wise. I've said it all along, it's not just a change in the past week or so, we've been building towards it."

Carrick's side make the short trip to Sunderland on Saturday to take on a side in a similar vein of form, with the Black Cats in fourth having won five of nine games in the league this season.

The last time Boro faced Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, however, a four-game winning run came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 in January.

"Saturday is Saturday. We know what these games bring and we'll have to bring everything we've got to get a good result there," he added.

"We know from last year, we were in good shape and we were flying and we found it tough on the day so we have to be better than that."