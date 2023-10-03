Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says "it would be silly for anyone to disrespect" Wednesday's Champions League opponents Lazio, despite the Italian's slow start to the season. (Record) external-link

Retired former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew has been back at the club's training ground getting observing current manager Brendan Rodgers and the team prepare to face Lazio in the Champions League. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen wants to earn bragging rights over his friends as HJK Helsinki when the sides meet in Thursday's Europa Conference League match. (Record) external-link

Kyle Lafferty expects former Rangers team-mate Steven Davis' approach as interim Ibrox boss to be similar to Walter Smith's, saying:"He won't say much but when Steven does speak, everyone will sit up and take note." (Sun) external-link

Rangers forward Danilo is back on the training pitch following the cheekbone injury he sustained while scoring against St Johnstone last month. (Sun) external-link

Joe Newell's swagger has been key to Hibernian's resurgence under new manager Nick Montgomery, says former Easter Road favourite Pat McGinley. (Record) external-link

Odel Offiah takes heed of the Hearts rulebook by discarding his green clothes in the run up to Saturday's first Edinburgh derby meeting of the season against Hibs. (Record) external-link