Louis van Gaal resigned as Netherlands boss after their penalty shootout defeat against eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup

Former Ajax boss Louis van Gaal has returned to the Dutch club as an adviser.

Van Gaal won three league titles and the Champions League during a six-year spell in charge of the Eredivisie side between 1991 and 1997.

Ajax are 15th in the table after a poor start to the season and sacked director of football Sven Mislintat last month.

"I want to help Ajax, I'd like to bring in my football knowledge. We must find the way up again," said Van Gaal, 72.

Van Gaal has been out of work since resigning as Netherlands coach following their defeat by Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals in December.

That was his third spell in charge of the national side in a long and illustrious career that also includes spells at Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

In 2022, Van Gaal revealed he had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Ajax failed to qualify for this season's Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons after finishing third in 2022-23 and have made a difficult start to this campaign, winning just one of their first five league matches.

Their match against rivals Feyenoord last month was postponed after Ajax fans threw flares and fireworks onto the pitch with the side 3-0 down.

Mislintat, who was only appointed in May and oversaw more than £80m of signings in the summer, left the club hours later and the game was completed the following Wednesday, with Feyenoord winning 4-0.

Their match away at RKC Waalwijk on Sunday was also abandoned in the 84th minute after the home goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was knocked unconscious.