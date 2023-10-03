Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Andre Castro's 94th-minute strike was his first goal this season

Andre Castro scored in stoppage time to deliver a dramatic comeback win for 10-man Braga at Union Berlin in the Champions League.

The game was finely poised at 2-2 when Castro, 35, came off the bench in 86th minute and slammed home from the edge of the box in the fourth minute of added time.

Braga had trailed 2-0 after 37 minutes with Union forward Sheraldo Becker scoring both for the German club.

Sikou Niakate halved the deficit shortly before half time and Bruma equalised for Union six minutes after the restart with a superb finish.

Castro capped a stunning finale from the Portuguese side as he struck firmly beyond a despairing Frederik Ronnow.

Braga coach Artur Jorge praised the "emotional strength" of his team for the turnaround, but said: "The victory makes me very happy, but it doesn't take my feet off the ground.

"We have to have balance, and we know that we are in a group with Napoli and Real Madrid."

It is the second successive game Union Berlin have seen a draw turn into a Champions League defeat this season, having lost 1-0 at Real Madrid when Jude Bellingham scored in the 94th minute.

Union, featuring in their first-ever Champions League campaign, sit bottom of Group C without a point, while Braga are third and level on points with Napoli.

The defeat was further compounded by the fact Union were unable to play at their regular Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, but host the match at the home of rivals Hertha Berlin.

Fans protested at the Olympiastadion by unfurling a banner with a message to Uefa.

Union Berlin fans displayed a banner prior to kick off