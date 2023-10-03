Close menu

Bukayo Saka: Injury against Lens 'a worry' for Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

16

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is down injured during the match against Lens
Bukayo Saka went off injured in the 34th minute of Arsenal's 2-1 Champions League defeat against Lens

Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka's latest injury is "a worry" - but does not regret picking him to play in Arsenal's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens.

Saka set up Gabriel Jesus' goal, but went off with a muscular problem in the 34th minute as his side lost for the first time this season.

"We don't know anything more," said Arteta.

"It was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that's a worry for us."

Saka, 22, had started his side's past two games before being withdrawn with injury concerns - and is now a doubt for Sunday's crucial Premier League game with champions Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

But asked whether he regretted picking Saka against Lens, Arsenal boss Arteta said: "No. It was a knock that he had the other day and he was perfectly fine.

"It was a backheel, an action that can produce that kind of injury. He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off.

"He hasn't really missed games. We gave him a break against Brentford [in the Carabao Cup] last week and that was all."

England forward Saka has been an ever-present in Arsenal's side and has started 87 consecutive league games.

So much of the Gunners' attacking play goes through Saka that it was no surprise their tempo and energy significantly reduced against Lens following his departure and they slipped to a disappointing loss in Group B.

Arteta will not want to lose such a key figure for the visit of Pep Guardiola's City, who lead the Premier League by one point from Tottenham and Arsenal.

He added: "Let's see what the extent of it is. The last few were more knocks than anything else."

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Mark Bowen, today at 00:38

    How much did arsenal spend in the summer transfer window? All that money and still decades away from getting in sight of the CL trophy..They are ok in the PL but when it comes down to it in the CL the gunners fire blanks than the territorial army.

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 00:36

    So Arsenals' season is finished already

    Who had October?

  • Comment posted by El Cucuy, today at 00:34

    Saka's injury is on Arteta. ROTATE! Pep does this better than anyone else, it's a myth that City have such a large squad. Arteta spent so much time under him I'm surprised he hasn't grasped that fact and keeps on flogging Saka. Nelson should get more minutes. He's not a bad player at all. We will find out more about Arteta this season.

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 00:47

      Leroy replied:
      Saka tatties

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 00:34

    Champions league looks a step too far for arsenal.... They just couldn't FOCUS v lens.....

  • Comment posted by Mr Man, today at 00:33

    The only true quality attacker they have.

    The others are decent and occasionally have a class run of form but you cant trust them over a season. Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah, havertz, Martinelli scare no one good like Saka does.

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 00:33

    Reckon the BBC censoring team choosing which stories have HYS - nothing too controversial. Non-story. Saka plays at the weekend

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 00:32

    Injury looks like it's already playing a massive part in the season for Arsenal. Look what it cost them last year and it doesn't appear to be slinking away...but City have a few major players out too.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:29

    Saka is one player that Arsenal can ill afford to lose for any length of time.

  • Comment posted by ElonMusk, today at 00:29

    He should have been rested for the main event. Arsenal had players who could have filled in. Bad decision by Arteta.

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 00:24

    Saka needs to leave for a club that can guarantee trophies. Can we honestly say that Arsenal can do that? 🤔

    • Reply posted by TopGunner, today at 00:29

      TopGunner replied:
      We've won the FA cup 14 times

  • Comment posted by Mark Singh, today at 00:24

    He should be fine. He recovered very quickly when he was knocked over by the bus in the Tottenham match.

