Exeter City consider appealing against Will Aimson red card at Charlton Athletic
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says the club will consider appealing against Will Aimson's red card in his side's 4-1 loss at Charlton Athletic.
The Grecians trailed 2-1 when their captain was sent off for a tackle on Alfie May midway through the second half of the League One game.
"If you get the ball how is it a red card?" Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.
"I think it's clear he wins the ball. I've watched it back in a close-up and it's clear he wins the ball."
Caldwell added: "Alfie May does what clever players do, he buys the foul - not only that, he rolls about and he buys a red card.
"That's football, I'm not going to have a go at him, that's clever from his point of view, but the referee's been conned I think."
The loss was a fourth defeat in five League One games for an Exeter side that topped the table a month ago.
But Caldwell says he was pleased with how his players performed after a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Northampton Town on Saturday.
"I think I got a reaction all night. I don't think the players got any help in the game, but I think I got a reaction," he said.
"I thought they were excellent in what we were trying to do, the game plan was working to a tee first half.
"We were disappointing in big moments, we had opportunities to go 2-0 up and that was probably the frustration.
"We conceded a poor goal just before half-time, and that's where I think at the moment the big moments are going against us, and we need to work hard to turn them back into our favour.
"But I can't fault the players how they went about the game and how we played. I thought they were excellent."