Will Aimson was sent off after a challenge on Alfie May

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says the club will consider appealing against Will Aimson's red card in his side's 4-1 loss at Charlton Athletic.

The Grecians trailed 2-1 when their captain was sent off for a tackle on Alfie May midway through the second half of the League One game.

"If you get the ball how is it a red card?" Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"I think it's clear he wins the ball. I've watched it back in a close-up and it's clear he wins the ball."

Caldwell added: "Alfie May does what clever players do, he buys the foul - not only that, he rolls about and he buys a red card.

"That's football, I'm not going to have a go at him, that's clever from his point of view, but the referee's been conned I think."

The loss was a fourth defeat in five League One games for an Exeter side that topped the table a month ago.

But Caldwell says he was pleased with how his players performed after a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Northampton Town on Saturday.

"I think I got a reaction all night. I don't think the players got any help in the game, but I think I got a reaction," he said.

"I thought they were excellent in what we were trying to do, the game plan was working to a tee first half.

"We were disappointing in big moments, we had opportunities to go 2-0 up and that was probably the frustration.

"We conceded a poor goal just before half-time, and that's where I think at the moment the big moments are going against us, and we need to work hard to turn them back into our favour.

"But I can't fault the players how they went about the game and how we played. I thought they were excellent."