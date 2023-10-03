Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard is interested in replacing Michael Beale at Rangers.

Lampard, 45, would be open to talks with the Ibrox club, who parted ways with Beale on Sunday after three defeats in the first seven Scottish Premiership matches of the season.

He was most recently caretaker boss at Chelsea from April to May.

However, his second stint at Stamford Bridge did not go well, with just one win from 11 matches.

Having started his managerial career at Derby County in 2018, Lampard, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career with Chelsea, had a permanent spell in charge of the London club between July 2019 and January 2021.

Capped 106 times for England, his next post came at Everton in January 2022 and he helped steer them away from the threat of relegation.

In January of this year he was sacked after a ninth loss in 12 league games.

Steven Davis and Alex Rae are the interim management team at Rangers, who visit Aris Limassol on Europa League duty on Thursday before Sunday's lunchtime trip to St Mirren.