Dundee have been paying rent to play at Dens Park since it was sold in 2009

Dundee have taken "a significant step forward" with plans for a new home with the purchase of Dens Park stadium.

John Bennett, a former Dundee United director, has owned the ground since 2009.

Dundee have been playing at Dens Park for 124 years but owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms aim to build a new stadium near Camperdown Park.

A statement on the sale says an application for the development will be made "this calendar year".

Bennett paid a reported £500,000 for Dens Park as Dundee sought to pay off debts after administration in 2003. He later agreed to suspend rent payments when the club entered administration for a second time in 2010.

"The purchase of Dens Park in 2009 played an integral part in keeping the club alive during grave financial difficulties," adds the statement.

"Dundee Football Club and its owners would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Mr Bennett."

It goes on to say: "The future of the club is now bright with there being great ambition to keep growing and moving forward both on and off the pitch."