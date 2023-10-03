Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss warns of using 'too much emotion' against PSG in Champions League
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Eddie Howe has said Newcastle must contain their emotions when they face Paris St-Germain at St James' Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Newcastle drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their opening group game last month.
Wednesday marks their first Champions League home game since a 2-0 loss against Barcelona in 2003.
"I can't wait to experience the home atmosphere and what our fans create," said Howe.
"I think it will be a really memorable night and hopefully our performance will make it that way, too.
"The fans will bring their positivity, noise, enthusiasm and love for the game. It's up to us to use that powerfully and positively on the pitch. You can use too much emotion on the pitch, but I think we've been getting that balance right at home."
Newcastle go into Wednesday's match unbeaten in five games, winning four, including an 8-0 win at Sheffield United.
Howe does have some key figures unavailable, though, and said striker Callum Wilson is close but "probably won't make the game" because of a hamstring injury.
Defender Sven Botman also misses out with a knee injury, but Joelinton could feature if he passes a late check and Sandro Tonali "is fine", said Howe.
- Latest Newcastle United news, analysis and fan views
- Get Magpies news notifications
- Listen to the latest Newcastle United Podcast
- Our coverage of Newcastle United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Newcastle - go straight to all the best content