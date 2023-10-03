Close menu
RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola expects Champions League reaction to successive losses

Rodri scores an own goal for Manchester City
City lost 2-1 at Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League, with Ruben Dias scoring an own goal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team "hate losing" and expects to see a reaction against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

European champions City have lost their past two matches - 1-0 to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and 2-1 at Wolves for their first Premier League loss.

"It's never a good day when we don't win, that's the standard we have at the club," said Guardiola on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of winners and know how to deal with it."

Guardiola added: "It's always an intense moment when it happens, that's the way it should be.

"We don't lose our happiness and enthusiasm. It's good we feel it that way and hate it that much. That's what keeps us winning."

Guardiola has guided City to five Premier League titles, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup on four occasions, with the long-term target of winning the Champions League achieved with the 1-0 final win over Inter Milan in June.

City came from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 last month in their Group G opener, while Leipzig, fifth in the German Bundesliga, won by the same scoreline at Young Boys in Switzerland.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal
Erling Haaland scored five times in Manchester City's 7-0 home win over RB Leipzig in March

Asked if the City players retained their hunger, he said: "Most definitely, more beautiful to do it once is to do it twice, same for Premier League and FA Cup and Champions League.

"We know we have done something very special but we are all very young and hungry as well.

"The club is growing, people are joining. It's beautiful to see. Keep growing and make sure we don't forget to enjoy the ride when we're on it."

Team news

England defender John Stones and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva will travel with the squad to Germany having recently returned to training following injury.

Stones has not played since August's Community Shield penalty loss to Arsenal because of a thigh problem while Silva has missed the past three games with a knock.

Guardiola said: "They feel better, Bernardo better than John. Both travel and we'll decide.

"We're really happy they're back. It's taken a bit longer but they are back. That is the good news for us."

Germany flight delay 'no problem'

City were due to fly to Germany on Tuesday afternoon but were delayed because of strong winds in the Leipzig area and their flight was rescheduled for the evening.

Guardiola had been scheduled to hold a pre-match news conference at the RB Arena, but instead spoke to media remotely before travelling.

"It's no problem," he said. "That it's safe to fly and land, that's the important thing.

"The authorities said it was so risky to fly before so that's why we made the training session longer and the lunch longer."

This is the third successive campaign City have faced Leipzig in the Champions League, having done so in the last-16 in 2022-23 and the group stage the season before.

Guardiola's side have won 6-3 and 7-0 in the home games, but lost 2-1 in Germany in 2021-22 and drew 1-1 away from home in February.

"It's becoming a habit," added the Spaniard. "We know how difficult they can be as a team, they're always young, full of energy. They're very forward thinking.

"They love to play the game, we expect nothing else other than a very difficult one. We need to do a good job."

