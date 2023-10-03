Close menu
Champions League - Group F
NewcastleNewcastle United20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Paris St-Germain: Kieran Trippier jokes his son wants to walk out with Kylian Mbappe

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kieran Trippier takes on Kylian Mbappe in 2017
Kieran Trippier (left) faces Kylian Mbappe (centre) during a friendly between England and France in 2017

Kieran Trippier is hoping to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet when Paris St-Germain face Newcastle on Wednesday - even if it upsets his young son.

PSG visit St James' Park in the Champions League group stage but Trippier's son Jacob is only interested in the France forward.

"He's obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube," said 33-year-old Trippier.

The defender joked his son wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of him.

"I wasn't really happy with that," Trippier added. I said to him, 'If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don't look at me in the tunnel'."

Newcastle go into the Group F match unbeaten in five games, winning four, including an 8-0 victory at Sheffield United.

They marked their return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence with a 0-0 draw at AC Milan last month.

Mbappe limped off during PSG's Ligue 1 win over Marseille on 24 September, but returned to the side as they were held to a goalless draw by strugglers Clermont on Saturday.

Trippier has fond memories of facing 24-year-old Mbappe, who has won five Ligue 1 titles and lifted the World Cup in 2018 with France.

"I played against him - I think it might have been his debut game for Monaco - when I was at Tottenham, and I played against him for England on my debut. It's quite a few years ago," said Trippier.

"This is football. These are the games you want as a player, playing in the Champions League, playing against the best players, the best teams. Paris have got unbelievable players in the team.

"Of course we need to recognise that Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, but they've got quality all over the pitch and we can't be too fixed on them.

"We need to play our way because on our day, we can hurt anyone."

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is fit to face PSG and winger Joelinton could feature if he passes a late check. However, striker Callum Wilson and defender Sven Botman are unavailable.

Top Stories