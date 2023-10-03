Close menu
Champions League - Group C
NapoliNapoli2Real MadridReal Madrid3

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid: Bellingham helps Los Blancos to entertaining victory in Naples

By Bobbie JacksonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments16

Jude Bellingham celebrates in front of his Real Madrid team-mates
Jude Bellingham has scored in both appearances in the Champions League this season

Jude Bellingham further enhanced his status as Real Madrid's star player, scoring and assisting as they beat Italian champions Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League.

The England midfielder carried the ball from 40 yards out, charged deep into Napoli's defensive third and then proceeded to weave his way through their backline before curling a shot cutely into the bottom right corner to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Defender Leo Ostigard had earlier put Napoli in front in the 19th minute, reacting quickest to head in after Natan's effort came back off the crossbar, but Vinicius Jr levelled for Real when he was played through on goal by Bellingham.

Napoli came out with intent in the second period and their hard work was rewarded when Piotr Zielinski equalised from the penalty spot.

Referee Clement Turpin did not initially give the penalty when Victor Osimhen's shot was blocked by Nacho Fernandez but, following a video assistant referee check, the French official was told to take another look on the pitch side monitor and he overturned his decision.

Real grabbed the winner with just over 10 minutes left when Federico Valverde's thunderbolt of a shot cannoned off the crossbar and went in via the back of goalkeeper Alex Meret.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 55Østigård
  • 3Bernardo de SouzaBooked at 45mins
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 88'minutes
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forSimeoneat 88'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forCajusteat 88'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 75'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 70'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 14Contini
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 24Cajuste
  • 29Lindstrøm
  • 50D'Avino
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga RevueltaBooked at 89mins
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMendyat 64'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 5BellinghamBooked at 70mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 65'minutes
  • 11RodrygoSubstituted forJoseluat 75'minutes
  • 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Joselu
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 20García
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 31Cañizares
  • 34Carrillo
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home18
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leo Østigård (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Osimhen with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kepa (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigård.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Booking

    Kepa (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Mathías Olivera.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Jens Cajuste replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nacho.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:04

    Bellingham is wasting his time at Real Madrid he should be living it up at the Theatre of Dreams instead!

    He must be regretting his decision to go there.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:04

    Between Rüdiger and Bellingham, not much choice for MoM. But overall, some quality CL match. Could have gone either way, but for these two players.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Bellingham to win Ballon D or this season

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 22:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sky Daddy, today at 22:03

    Bellingham really showing his worth at Real. What a player!

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 22:03

    Great goal from Bellingham and the assist was nice too

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 22:03

    Lad is a talent. Some of his goals have been quite fortunate, but this was pure class.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:03

    Best thing Jude did was not go to either of the Manchester clubs.

    Boy is flourishing!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    Is Bellingham now the best player in the world

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:03

    This is not Real Madrid

    It's Jude Bellinghams Real Madrid.

    What a player

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 22:03

    What a baller he is. Seems like whenever I see a Madrid result, he's scored. You'd think he's a striker.

    What a waste of talent under Southgate's watch, same with Saka, Kane and others. They all deserve better, especially Kane who might not see another manager before he retires.

  • Comment posted by Yourself, today at 22:03

    Lets not be scared beacuse we are English.

    Lets face it, he is one of the best players in the world.

    Its why Madrid paid what they did and why he is tearing it up....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    What a player. But we have Szobo

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:02

    Jude Bellingham is certainly doing that number 5 shirt justice. What a player.

  • Comment posted by Pope, today at 22:01

    we love you Belly, we do!!!

    • Reply posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 22:04

      Common Sense is not so common replied:
      Usyk: greeedy bellyyy

  • Comment posted by Mr Man, today at 21:59

    what a goal from Jude Bellingham

    If Ronaldo or Messi or Mbappe did that the media would go crazy

    Sack Southgate get a proper manager, dont waste our talents

    • Reply posted by Just Facts, today at 22:03

      Just Facts replied:
      They won things.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22006426
2Galatasaray21105414
3FC Copenhagen201134-11
4Man Utd200257-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lens21103214
2Arsenal21015233
3Sevilla20203302
4PSV Eindhoven201126-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22004226
2Napoli21014403
3Sporting Braga21014403
4Union Berlin200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad21103124
2Inter Milan21102114
3RB Salzburg21012203
4Benfica200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories