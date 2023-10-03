Match ends, Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3.
Jude Bellingham further enhanced his status as Real Madrid's star player, scoring and assisting as they beat Italian champions Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League.
The England midfielder carried the ball from 40 yards out, charged deep into Napoli's defensive third and then proceeded to weave his way through their backline before curling a shot cutely into the bottom right corner to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time.
Defender Leo Ostigard had earlier put Napoli in front in the 19th minute, reacting quickest to head in after Natan's effort came back off the crossbar, but Vinicius Jr levelled for Real when he was played through on goal by Bellingham.
Napoli came out with intent in the second period and their hard work was rewarded when Piotr Zielinski equalised from the penalty spot.
Referee Clement Turpin did not initially give the penalty when Victor Osimhen's shot was blocked by Nacho Fernandez but, following a video assistant referee check, the French official was told to take another look on the pitch side monitor and he overturned his decision.
Real grabbed the winner with just over 10 minutes left when Federico Valverde's thunderbolt of a shot cannoned off the crossbar and went in via the back of goalkeeper Alex Meret.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 55Østigård
- 3Bernardo de SouzaBooked at 45mins
- 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 88'minutes
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forSimeoneat 88'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forCajusteat 88'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 75'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 70'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77Kvaratskhelia
Substitutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 14Contini
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 24Cajuste
- 29Lindstrøm
- 50D'Avino
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
- 81Raspadori
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga RevueltaBooked at 89mins
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 22Rüdiger
- 12CamavingaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMendyat 64'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 18Tchouaméni
- 5BellinghamBooked at 70mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 65'minutes
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forJoseluat 75'minutes
- 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forCeballosat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 14Joselu
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 20García
- 21Díaz
- 23Mendy
- 31Cañizares
- 34Carrillo
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leo Østigård (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victor Osimhen with a headed pass.
Post update
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Napoli).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Kepa (Real Madrid).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leo Østigård.
Post update
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kepa (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Mathías Olivera.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Jens Cajuste replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nacho.
