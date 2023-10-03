Napoli v Real Madrid

Hand ball by Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli).
NapoliNapoli0Real MadridReal Madrid0
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-3-1-2
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|FC Copenhagen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Galatasaray
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Sporting Braga
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|Union Berlin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Sociedad
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|RB Salzburg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Inter Milan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Benfica
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Feyenoord
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Atl Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Lazio
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B Dortmund
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Young Boys
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Porto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Royal Antwerp
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0