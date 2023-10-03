Last updated on .From the section Football

Josh Addison has played in five of Guernsey FC's six games this season

Guernsey FC goalkeeper Josh Addison's improvement has been hailed by manager Tony Vance.

The 28-year-old has become a fixture in the past few seasons having initially struggled to break into the side after his debut back in 2016.

Addison impressed in the 1-0 loss to Marlow on Saturday, earning plaudits from his manager for the way he has worked to get better.

"He's been brilliant," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"A few years ago I didn't think we had the right level there goalkeeper-wise and we ended up getting people over from England.

"We were lucky to have someone like Calum Stanton, for example, who was outstanding.

"But fair play to Josh, he's gone away, he's worked hard, he's not sulked, and he really is the right level for this level of football.

"He's great with his feet and he works so hard with [goalkeeper coach] Jordan Kelly - we've got a couple of other goalkeepers that are trying to push him as well, which is brilliant - but I've got a lot of admiration for Josh."