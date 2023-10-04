Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Teenager Marshall has been in fine goalscoring form for West Ham's Under 21s

Teenage West Ham United striker Callum Marshall and on-loan Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis have returned to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

There is no place for Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery, Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown or Portsmouth winger Gavin Whyte, who have all recently returned from injury.

Uncapped Brad Lyons retains his place while long-term injured quartet Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shane Ferguson and captain Steven Davis are still out.

Northern Ireland have two home Group H qualifying games later this month at Windsor Park, against bottom side San Marino on 14 October and against Slovenia three days later.

Michael O'Neill's men have won just three points from their opening six matches in what has been an injury-hit campaign.

With a large number of players already on the sidelines, O'Neill had to cope with further pull-outs last month as his side lost away to Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Queens Park Rangers winger Paul Smyth, who was called up in September after not featuring for over two years, month hiatus, is named again, as are Bolton Wanderers defender Eoin Toal, Motherwell defender Brodie Spencer and Portsmouth midfielder Paddy Lane, who were late call-ups in September.

Liverpool wing-back Conor Bradley and Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly remain unavailable through injury while Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones is left out and experienced defender Craig Cathcart has retired.

Eighteen-year-old Marshall made his senior Northern Ireland debut in the 1-0 defeat away to Denmark in June, and had looked to have scored a dramatic late equaliser before VAR ruled it out.

He was named in the Under-21 squad by O'Neill last month but has earned his recall to the senior panel by scoring 12 goals in nine outings for West Ham's Under 21s in Premier League 2 this season.

Lewis, on loan at Norwich from Newcastle United, was unavailable for September's double-header due to injury.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Watford, on loan from Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Motherwell, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Paddy Lane (Portsmouth), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Nottingham Forest).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Conor Washington (Derby County), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United).