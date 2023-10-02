Tom Rogic celebrated Celtic's domestic treble with his wife and daughter in 2022

Former Celtic and Australia midfielder Tom Rogic has retired from football at 30 as he revealed the "struggles and heartache" he and his wife have experienced in growing their family.

The couple had their first daughter in 2021 after "many failed rounds of IVF" and are expecting again next year.

Rogic highlighted support external-link from Celtic owner Dermot Desmond and former chief executive Peter Lawwell.

"Without their help, all of this would not have been possible," he said.

"Through Peter and Dermot, I was put in direct contact with one of the world's leading medical experts, which eventually led to my wife and I being placed at the clinic that would give us the best chance possible to start a family. I will be forever grateful.

"Given our past and how hard we have fought for this, along with the challenges that will come with having twins and two-year-old, now seems like the right time to give my focus and attention to what is the most important thing in my life - my family."

Rogic joined Celtic from Central Coast Mariners in 2013, going on to play 273 times, but was released in 2022, with then manager Ange Postecoglou, his former Australia head coach, hinting at the 53-cap player's desire to move closer to home.

However, the midfielder was to subsequently join West Brom, making 23 appearances for the Championship side before exiting this summer.

Rogic explained on Instagram that, while usually preferring to keep his family life private, he thought it necessary to explain his decision and the "immensely challenging" seven-year battle he and his wife have had with "fertility issues".

"I have loved every minute of being a dad and consider it my greatest achievement in life," he said.

"After experiencing some more struggles and heartache with fertility treatment, we have recently received the amazing news that our family is growing and we will be expecting twins in 2024.

"After being away for so many years, my family and I have now returned home to Australia as we look ahead to next year."

Rogic said he feels "very lucky" to have "spent the majority of my time playing at Celtic Football Club, one of the biggest clubs in the world, playing European football, winning many trophies and playing in front of 60,000 fans each week".

He added: "I have also been lucky enough to represent my country with the Socceroos on over 50 occasions and experienced playing in major international tournaments."