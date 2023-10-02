Close menu

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering minority stake offer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe visited Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in March

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is considering whether to offer to buy a minority stake in Manchester United in an effort to break the impasse over the ownership situation.

The Glazer family, who currently own the club, announced in November they were considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives".

That led to a flurry of interest but only two offers, from Ineos and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both tabled bids of around £5bn.

Sheikh Jassim's camp have always maintained he was only interested in buying 100% of the club. However Ratcliffe said he wanted a majority stake.

But after months of what has seemed like inaction on the Glazers' part, British businessman Ratcliffe is now thinking about a different approach.

Buying a minority stake may not go down well with United supporters, who have held demonstrations against the Glazer family inside and outside Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe may regard this method as his best way of securing the ownership in the long term.

The move would allow the Glazer family to retain a significant shareholding in United, although the precise details of any deal remain unclear.

  • Comment posted by Off you trot Glazers, today at 21:40

    The very worst outcome, we want glazers out, and we dont want you ratcliffe either, youve failed at your other sports clubs, so on yer bike.

  • Comment posted by NoCLsince2008noPL2013hahah, today at 21:40

    Will he fix the roof?

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 21:40

    I’m considering a bid of four pints of lager and a part size bag of barbecue hula hoops…..you just never know!

    • Reply posted by Shimmy White, today at 21:41

      Shimmy White replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 21:39

    No, no and no

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 21:36

    I would consider that both bidders would now pull out, after the dreadful start made by United.....the whole club from top to bottom is a shambles.......and I am a red

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:36

    The Hartlepool board have put an offer in as they want to downsize....

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 21:35

    News Flash……. It’s 2047, the last surviving Glazer brother is still considering the Ineos bid for a 0.1% stake in Man United for £20bn.
    Problem is he can’t agree with himself on whether it’s enough money.
    Meanwhile ‘very’ Old Trafford is officially condemned and faces demolition - Oldham offer a ground share, so every cloud ,,,;)

    • Reply posted by Glen Hammond, today at 21:37

      Glen Hammond replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 21:35

    What's the point of a HYS on this? I doubt you'll get a single comment from anyone who has any understanding of the finances involved
    The author Simon Stone certainly doesn't appear to!

  • Comment posted by Ossoman, today at 21:35

    Whatever happens with the ownership, its proven the club rot doesn't just come from there. Look how much money they've spent, and they've given time to all their managers no matter how bad they have performed. Awful, awful club from top to bottom.

  • Comment posted by TheEmperor, today at 21:35

    Don’t do it Jim, you haven’t got the power

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 21:35

    Good.

    I'd rather Sir Jim In than Qatar, even if it means keeping Joel n Avram for now.

    Ultimately, 4 of the Glazers want out, in my opinion, their the rotten eggs. Whereas Joel n Avram actually want to stay n build something.

    If their freed from their siblings, its better for everyone from top to bottom. And they'll now have a genuine chance to succeed.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 21:34

    He should turn his attentions to Spurs, they have a world class stadium and training facilities, excellent infrastructure and would cost less than United but could easily be turned in to a winning club with more investment.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 21:34

    I think we'll see HS2 in Manchester before a takeover

  • Comment posted by Onana24, today at 21:34

    Please Sir Jim, go away. United fans don't want another Glazer wannabe at the club.

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 21:34

    No to Ratcliffe & Glazers Out, even if it means we have to get relegated to get rid of them, so be it... At least this way it will be their own greed that will have screwed them over.

  • Comment posted by Ken Chester, today at 21:33

    Just sell to Qatar. Simple!

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:33

    Walk around the club, kick the tires and MUFC will collapse like a clowns car.....

    • Reply posted by tomo65, today at 21:37

      tomo65 replied:
      It must hurt when your own team are naff

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 21:33

    Ununited owners = ununited team

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 21:32

    Checking down the back of the sofa in case I can be a minority shareholder too 😀

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:39

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Why?

