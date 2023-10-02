Close menu

Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering minority stake offer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments64

Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe visited Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in March

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group is considering whether to offer to buy a minority stake in Manchester United in an effort to break the impasse over the ownership situation.

The Glazer family, who currently own the club, announced in November they were considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives".

That led to a flurry of interest but only two offers, from Ineos and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Both tabled bids of around £5bn.

Sheikh Jassim's camp have always maintained he was only interested in buying 100% of the club. However Ratcliffe said he wanted a majority stake.

But after months of what has seemed like inaction on the Glazers' part, British businessman Ratcliffe is now thinking about a different approach.

Buying a minority stake may not go down well with United supporters, who have held demonstrations against the Glazer family inside and outside Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe may regard this method as his best way of securing the ownership in the long term.

The move would allow the Glazer family to retain a significant shareholding in United, although the precise details of any deal remain unclear.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 21:47

    Worst case scenario for MUFC. The Glazers are taking the mick as they know, despite this prolonged dip, the club will always have value. The only way to force their hand to sell is mass-scale boycott which will never happen and so the vicious cycle continues.

  • Comment posted by Banned 55 Times, today at 21:47

    No thanks, bye

  • Comment posted by Hambone, today at 21:46

    Dodgy investment really, no certain return, team requires a rebuild and potential fortune to be paid to rid the club of poor buys.

  • Comment posted by Economic minister for flatlining, today at 21:45

    Jim would be better off building a new team. Perhaps one that's actually in Manchester - oh wait... Never mind. Keep your hands in your pockets Jim, or buy a club in Scotland - one that might actually appreciate you.

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 21:45

    This is surely a joke. This bloke has failed with 2 other football clubs. We just don’t want or need him. We want the Glazers gone not kept. What don’t you get about that Sir Jim???

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 21:45

    This is the bloke who wanted brexit… before moving his factories to Europe

  • Comment posted by vulcanproject, today at 21:45

    Parasites won't remove their bloodsucking teeth off the club. Get these awful people out of this once great and mighty football club.

  • Comment posted by StevosTV, today at 21:44

    No thanks Jim.
    ALL or NOTHING!
    The Glazers need to go back to installing windows.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:44

    Keep your money in your pocket Jim

  • Comment posted by Sheffield Owl, today at 21:44

    Jim
    Please come and buy Sheffield Wednesday

  • Comment posted by Thar_She_Blows, today at 21:44

    Regardless of how you feel about Man Utd, surely no one can argue that the glazers have used and abused this once great club to line their pockets.

    • Reply posted by Slinxy, today at 21:47

      Slinxy replied:
      Naaa, they doing just fine…

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 21:43

    Not sure how this benefits Man Utd but the Glazers get to pocket a load of cash. That will go down well with the fanbase.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:43

    This story keeps on giving. Long may it continue

  • Comment posted by Mistress 69, today at 21:43

    Sir Jim and Fergie would not be a good boardroom hook up.

  • Comment posted by Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah, today at 21:43

    The Glazers have provided incredible support to all of the Utd managers during their time at the club. If a new owner doesn’t do the same then their is a real possibility that Utd will lose their status as a top half premier league club. I say stick with the Glazers.

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1976, today at 21:47

      Reddevil1976 replied:
      What rubbish. They haven’t supported the managers at all. They’ve failed year upon year to get in the transfer targets we wanted. They’ve gone and bought second rate and third rate dross. Glazers Out!!

  • Comment posted by Flanno, today at 21:43

    I think the glazers missed the opportunity to extract maximum value.
    Top 4 looks a long way off this season and if they can't perform much better in the champions league they could be out before Christmas.
    For Ineos and Sheikh Jassim there must come a point where no matter how much you want the club you walk away from the Glazer greed.

  • Comment posted by Bottle of Red, today at 21:43

    I'm not a United fan but this has been a saga for far too long. Either part of or the majority of share's are available for sale or they're not.

  • Comment posted by James Paterson, today at 21:43

    Nuts!!! 😞

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 21:42

    Don’t do it Jim

