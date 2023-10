Last updated on .From the section European Football

Elye Wahi has scored and assisted in a game for Lens for the first time since August 2022 against Brest.

Elye Wahi put in an excellent performance as Lens came from behind to shock Arsenal in the Champions League.

Wahi's first-time finish into the bottom left corner after a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski saw the home side take the lead in the 69th minute.

The Gunners rode some early pressure from Lens before Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after a 14th-minute through-ball from Bukayo Saka, who then went off injured.

Lens levelled with a superb finish from Adrien Thomasson, who curled into the far corner.

Saka went off after 33 minutes in another blow for Mikel Arteta's side on a difficult night in Europe's top-tier competition.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Lens Lens Lens

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Lens Starting XI Avg Squad number 30 Player name Samba Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gradit Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Danso Average rating 5.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Medina Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Frankowski Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Abdul Samed Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Machado Average rating 5.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sotoca Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Thomasson Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Wahi Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Aguilar Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Fulgini Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Diouf Average rating 6.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Saïd Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Arsenal Starting XI Avg Squad number 22 Player name Raya Average rating 4.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Saliba Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 5.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 4.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 4.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 4.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10