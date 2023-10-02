Last updated on .From the section Irish

Pat Jennings won 119 Northern Ireland caps and played in two World Cups

Legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "very proud" that a statue honouring him will be unveiled in his native Newry on 8 November.

On Monday, the organising 'Friends of Big Pat Committee' confirmed the occasion's date.

"I'm very proud to say I'm a Newry man," said the 119-times capped Northern Ireland goalkeeper, 78.

"Newry has always been my first home where I grew up and went to school and I still retain a home."

Jennings added: "I played my first football in Newry and have friends and family living in the city, indeed, my wife Eleanor is also from Newry."

His club career included winning five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal in addition to being named the Players' Player of the Year [1976] and Football Writers' Player of the Year [1973].

Jennings' haul of 119 caps was a record for the Northern Ireland men's team until he was surpassed by current captain Steven Davis in October 2020.

He won his first cap in 1964 at the age of 18 in a British Home Championship match against Wales alongside fellow debutant George Best.

Jennings played for Northern Ireland at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, making the final appearance of his 22-year international career in a 3-0 defeat by Brazil at the latter tournament in Mexico.

He was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year Honours in 2022 for his contribution to football and charity having already been awarded an MBE in 1976.

The idea of commissioning a statue came from fellow Newry man and broadcaster Kevin McAllister.

"Three years ago I approached Newry councillor Michael Savage to ask about the possibility of having a statue," said McAllister.

"Very quickly we agreed, to do this we needed a group of people who were willing to do the groundwork formally proposing the statue with Michael taking it to a full council meeting."

After it got the go-ahead the organising committee went about the task of raising the money, with more than £100,000 accumulated by fund-raising events.