Champions League - Group A
Man UtdManchester United20:00GalatasarayGalatasaray
Venue: Old Trafford

Man Utd v Galatasaray: Antony 'in consideration' for Champions League game

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antony
Antony, whose last game was at Arsenal on 3 September, denies all allegations of abuse made against him

Antony could return to the Manchester United side for their Champions League game with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger has not played since early September after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him.

Antony, who has denied the allegations, has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or the UK.

He returned to training on Sunday and boss Erik ten Hag says he is "in consideration" for the Group A game.

Ten Hag has also confirmed that defender Lisandro Martinez will require surgery on a foot injury.

The 25-year-old Argentina international missed the end of last season after fracturing a metatarsal in April and United expect him to miss another three months because of "an aggravation" to the injury.

United could be boosted, though, by the return of left-back Sergio Reguilon, who missed Saturday's home loss to Crystal Palace with an injury.

This could allow Sofyan Amrabat to move into his more familiar role in midfield.

United have a lengthy injury list that includes full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Antony returns as Man Utd seek turnaround in form

Manchester United have had their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Palace leaving them 10th in the table with nine points from seven games.

They also lost their opening game in this season's Champions League group campaign - 4-3 at Bayern Munich.

Antony's return comes with United missing several players.

The 23-year-old - an £81.3m signing from Ajax in August 2022 - has featured in four games this season, but has not provided a goal or assist. He scored eight times in 44 appearances for United in 2022-23.

With regard to the allegations made against him, it is understood he spoke to Greater Manchester Police on Thursday and no restrictions were placed on him following the interview.

United sources say he has provided evidence in support of his strong denials of the allegations.

Zaha makes Old Trafford return

There will be some familiar faces in the Galatasaray squad, most notably Wilfried Zaha.

The forward joined the Turkish club in July after leaving Crystal Palace, for whom he made 458 appearances.

He also had a spell at United from 2013 to 2014, but only made two Premier League appearances for them.

Gala also have former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez and ex-Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira in their squad, but they could be without on-loan Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech following a knock.

Okan Buruk's side began their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 home draw with FC Copenhagen.

They are currently second in Turkey's Super Lig, with six wins and a draw from seven games.

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

  • Man UtdManchester United20:00GalatasarayGalatasaray
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin17:45Sporting BragaSporting Braga
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg17:45Real SociedadReal Sociedad
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen20:00Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • LensLens20:00ArsenalArsenal
  • PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven20:00SevillaSevilla
  • NapoliNapoli20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
  • Inter MilanInter Milan20:00BenficaBenfica

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11004313
2FC Copenhagen10102201
3Galatasaray10102201
4Man Utd100134-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11004043
2Lens10101101
3Sevilla10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11002113
2Real Madrid11001013
3Sporting Braga100112-10
4Union Berlin100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11002023
2Inter Milan10101101
3Real Sociedad10101101
4Benfica100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
