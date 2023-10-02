Rylee Foster has a tattoo of the date of the car crash on her bicep in red ink

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Rylee Foster says she wants to show the "best version" of herself as she rebuilds her career after a horrific car crash.

Foster, 25, signed for Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand in September, having been told after her accident that she would never play again.

The Canadian fractured seven bones in her neck in the crash in October 2021.

"I think I have a lot of experience with bravery," Foster told BBC Sportshour.

"I've probably faced more adversity than the average human in their lifetime.

"It's wired in my brain to just kick on and make something out of nothing and that might be symbolic.

"People talk about getting the Rylee 2.0, but I'm just going to be the best version of myself."

After the accident, that sent her plunging through the windscreen of a car, Foster wore a neck halo device for six months to reduce the risk of paralysis.

She was released by Liverpool in June, having joined the club in January 2020, before signing for Wellington Phoenix, which competes with 11 Australian teams in the A-League.

"Part of me was excited because this is a club that stated the obvious already," she said. "They said: 'We know that you had an injury, we know what you've been through, but we've done our research and we think that we can manage you.'

"That's all I've been waiting for - someone to take me as who I am, injury aside, as someone to work with. Let's be real, every athlete gets injuries. You sign players who have done ACLs [anterior cruciate knee ligaments], who have had concussions.

"It's not foreign for athletes to get injuries. Mine just happened to be really significant and all body parts where involved but it's no different to other injuries.

"For me, it's about getting over that hurdle and when they came forward and laid everything out on the table, I was like 'wow, this is refreshing'. I felt like someone was actually buying into who I am."