Young Italian defender Destiny Udogie has impressed for Tottenham

Tottenham have condemned racist abuse directed at defender Destiny Udogie on social media after Saturday's 2-1 home win against Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was sent off for a second bookable offence when he fouled Udogie.

Tottenham said in a statement: "We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie social media following Saturday's game against Liverpool.

"We stand with you Destiny."

The club said that they would "work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify".

Udogie joined Tottenham in August 2022 from Udinese and was loaned back to the Italian side for the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old has started all seven Premier League games under manager Ange Postecoglou this term, helping Tottenham to enjoy an unbeaten start.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said it was "appalled" to see Udogie targeted.

Troy Townsend, head of player engagement at Kick It Out, said: "No amount of controversy or high emotion surrounding a game can ever warrant this abhorrent outburst.

"We are extremely concerned that players are being continually targeted on social media following games in the worst possible terms and it is vital that those responsible are held to account. High-profile players have been targeted almost every weekend since the season began in August.

"This worrying trend is a sad reminder of how much work remains to combat discrimination in football, and it is vital that social media companies help address this problem with the seriousness it requires.

"We have received several reports regarding the racist abuse targeting Udogie and have shared these reports with the relevant authorities."

The officiating of Saturday's match has drawn widespread criticism after VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside when the match was goalless.

Liverpool had two players sent off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Curtis Jones red-carded before Jota was punished for two challenges on Udogie.

A stoppage-time own goal from Joel Matip gave the hosts their victory.