Plymouth Argyle fans travel further than supporters of any other club in the EFL

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the club will try to do something special for a group of fans who did not get back from their trip to Hull City until mid-morning on Sunday.

Supporters on one coach suffered from two breakdowns on their return journey.

In total they needed four different coaches and seven drivers to get home.

They did not get back to Home Park until 10:00 BST on Sunday, 17 hours after the game finished - a trip that should have taken about eight hours.

They began the 680-mile round trip at 04:45 on Saturday, and the club have already refunded fans who were affected after the 1-1 draw on Humberside.

"For that to happen to that group of supporters was terrible," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'm sure the coach company will apologise. I know the club have already said we're going to do refunds and we'll invite that coach-load in as well, to see if they want to come in and see what we can do to make it better.

"But it shows what you've got to put up with when you're an Argyle fan and you travel up and down the road, it's hard work."

The Plymouth squad flew up for the game but returned to Devon on a coach.

"Our budget isn't the same as what the majority of the Championship teams have," Schumacher said after the match.

"We can only afford to go [fly] one way at the moment. If we keep building as a club then we'll get that type of luxury."