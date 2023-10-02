Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Davis Keillor-Dunn's goal for Mansfield earned the Stags a point at Gillingham on Saturday

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough says matching Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season comes down to the character of his side.

The Gunners and League Two side Mansfield are the only two clubs in England's top four divisions to avoid defeat in all competitions so far.

Mansfield drew with Gillingham on Saturday to extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

"It's us and Arsenal, which is not bad company to be in," Clough said.

"To get through cup rounds as well, and the difficult cup matches we've had, says an awful lot about the character of the squad."

Mansfield's run to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for just the second time in their history has made their start to the season all the more impressive.

They have beaten Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and knocked out League One club Peterborough - both on penalties - to reach the last 16.

Davis Keillor-Dunn's equaliser at Gillingham on Saturday earned the Stags their sixth draw in 10 league games to start the season.

The result dropped them from third to fifth in the table, but they are just two points adrift of leaders Notts County.

"Its very unpredictable [in the league]," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"And that's why having this level of consistency and staying unbeaten is very important.

"The league is panning out the way we though it would, with an awful lot of teams going for that top seven and top three.

"We certainly want to be one of them, and there is no reason we can't be."