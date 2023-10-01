Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Aaron Jarvis (left) and Tom Lapslie were among Torquay's first-half goalscorers

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson is disappointed his side did not replicate their first-half showing in their 5-0 FA Cup win over Hungerford Town.

Two Ryan Jarvis penalties and goals from Jack Stobbs, Brad Ash and Tom Lapslie saw the Gulls lead 5-0 at half-time in the third qualifying round tie.

The victory means the Gulls are one win away from the first round.

"We're in the entertainment business and I want the lads to entertain for 90 minutes," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"As pleased as I was with the first half - because that was entertaining from our point of view and had lost of great play, lots of opportunities and five goals - I wanted them to go out and do the same in the second half," added Johnson.

"But the human nature side of it came out and the lads didn't get forward as much.

"We had a couple of good chances when Jarvs hit the post, and a couple of other opportunities."