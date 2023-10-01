Jersey Bulls' win at Camberley Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches

Jersey Bulls boss Gary Freeman says he is enjoying his side being at the top of Combined Counties Premier South after a 3-0 win at Camberley Town.

A first-half double from Lorne Bickley, before a goal early in the second period from James Carr, ensured a seventh game unbeaten for the Bulls.

They have won six of those seven - keeping clean sheets in all their wins.

It leaves Bulls four points clear of second-placed Farnham, who have six wins from six and four games in hand.

"I think it's important for us, for a change, to be the ones at the top with teams chasing us and them worried about dropping points," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The more we can churn out these results, as we've got a run of couple of home games coming up now, they're really important if we can get three points in those games and keep the pressure on a bit.

"Farnham have had a good run in the FA Cup which means they've got games to play, so they're going to be playing every three or four days for a period now which, no matter how good your squad is, it's still going to test you."

Freeman was pleased with how his side bounced back from their 4-4 draw at struggling Sandhurst Town seven days earlier.

Bulls led 4-2 deep into stoppage time before conceding twice in less than two minutes to drop points for the first time in almost a month.

"We asked the players 'can we give a professional performance and show our experience that we should have in this league' and I thought we did that," he said.

"Last week we were sloppy in the first half but then from 30 minutes on until the 95th we were very good, controlled the game, scored four and probably should have scored another four before conceding two very late goals.

"I thought today was a bit more controlled - last week, in the first period, we got a bit out of shape because we were dominating so much - our full-backs got high and we got caught on the counter.

"Today was a bit more controlled from our full-backs, asking them to defend first, I think we did that.

"I didn't think Euan van der Vliet's had a save to make, so it was a comfortable afternoon, but because of the way the back four have been solid in front of him."